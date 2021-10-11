NASA and Boeing postpone new flight test of Starliner capsule to 2022
In August, Boeing’s Starliner capsule would be launched on the Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) test mission. However, with a few hours to go before launch, the technical team discovered problems with the ship’s propulsion system valves, which resulted in consecutive postponements of the mission. Now, Starliner will only fly next year. In a statement, NASA announced that, together with Boeing, it has officially decided to defer the mission to the first half of 2022.www.clarepeople.com
