Gov’t Mule Announces New Year’s Run 2021

Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – has released their new take on the Junior Wells standard “Snatch It Back and Hold It.” On the groovy arrangement, the band covered the classic track while sandwiching a spontaneous original jam called “Hold It Back” in the middle of the soulful, stirring interpretation. The funky rendition is the second track from Gov’t Mule’s forthcoming blues album, Heavy Load Blues, out November 12th via Fantasy Records, which encompasses an even mix of Haynes’ originals and revered covers originally made famous by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Tom Waits and the Animals. PRESS HERE to listen to “Snatch It Back and Hold It – Hold It Back – Snatch It Back and Hold It.”

