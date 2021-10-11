32 things we learned from Week 5 of 2021 NFL season: MVP-caliber performances from top QBs

Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns as homophobic, misogynistic comments are revealed in emails. Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach amid reports that he repeatedly used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails. The New York Times reported that Gruden used a homophobic slur to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, denigrated one team's decision to draft a gay player, mocked transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner and suggested that a player who kneeled during the national anthem should be fired. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal also reported that Gruden used a racist trope when describing NFL Players' Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 message. Gruden's emails were sent between 2011 and 2018, when he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN. They were obtained as part of an unrelated investigation into the culture of the Washington Football Team – an investigation which resulted in a fine, but for which no written report has been released.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO