Study Finds Statin Use Associated With Diabetes Progression
Using electronic medical record data from Veterans Affairs, researchers found statin use was associated with a greater risk of diabetes progression. Results of a retrospective study linked statin use to diabetes progression; specifically, a greater likelihood of insulin treatment initiation, significant hyperglycemia, acute glycemic complications, and an increased number of prescriptions for glucose-lowering medication classes, researchers explained. Findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine.www.ajmc.com
