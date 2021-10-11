CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Finds Statin Use Associated With Diabetes Progression

By Gianna Melillo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing electronic medical record data from Veterans Affairs, researchers found statin use was associated with a greater risk of diabetes progression. Results of a retrospective study linked statin use to diabetes progression; specifically, a greater likelihood of insulin treatment initiation, significant hyperglycemia, acute glycemic complications, and an increased number of prescriptions for glucose-lowering medication classes, researchers explained. Findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

