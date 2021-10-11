CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What If…? Used Continuity as a Crutch

By Darren Mooney
Escapist Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its first season wrapped up, What If…? demonstrates a frustrating issue with the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), showcasing how the franchise measures a story’s “worth.”. What If…? initially presents itself as something similar to classic television anthologies like The Twilight Zone, with the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) cast in...

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
Escapist Magazine

Will Poulter Cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians have a new maybe-antagonist to annoy with quippy one-liners. Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock (also known as Him and Adam in the comics) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after an extensive search, as reported by Deadline and confirmed by director James Gunn himself. Gunn and the executives at Marvel reportedly looked at a wide variety of actors, with Poulter making the final cut amongst many.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Josh Keaton
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Escapist Magazine

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Updated Star Wars’ Bad Dad

With the announcement that actor Will Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it seemed like a good opportunity to take a look back at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. When James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy was initially released, Star...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ Will Premiere On Disney+ With Two Episodes, New Trailer Out

Disney+ has unveiled plans to launch Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series with two episodes upon its November 24 debut. It also issued another trailer today spotlighting sidekick archer Kate Bishop. After the debut, subsequent episodes will be out each Wednesday. Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home might have been spoiled by a Skittles advert

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been working hard to quell any and all Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, but all their hard work may have been undone by a Skittles ad of all things. It was Twitter user @SpiderMan3news who noticed that in Russia, Skittles had a promotional tie in for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crutch#Television#Christmas#Wandavision#Mcu#Iron Man#Barbarian
Escapist Magazine

What If… Ultron Won and The Watcher Broke His Oath Discussion – A Marvelous Escape

In this episode of A Marvelous Escape, Darren, KC, and Amy discuss Ultron winning and the Watcher breaking his oath by uniting heroes from across the multiverse of episodes to fight back as they review episode 8 and 9 of the Disney+ animated MCU series What If…?, “What If… Ultron Won?” and “What If… the Watcher Broke His Oath?”
TV SERIES
Variety

Joe Russo on Fallout From Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: ‘People’s Nerves Are Fraying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Russo weighed in on Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” legal battle with Disney on Thursday, calling it “unfortunate” that the conflict spilled out into the public domain, but suggesting that it’s a sign of the times for an industry gripped by uncertainty. “There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there’s a lot of disruption,” he said. “People’s nerves are fraying, and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.” The “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director spoke to Variety during Rome’s MIA market about Johansson’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Page Six

Zendaya gushes over Tom Holland in new interview

Zendaya is Tom Holland’s biggest fan. The “Euphoria” actress gushed over her boyfriend for InStyle’s Best Dressed issue, telling the mag that there are “many things, obviously, that [she] appreciate[s]“ about the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man,” Zendaya,...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Busby Quints Got Booed!

The OutDaughtered family was recently booed! They took to social media to let fans know what happened to the quints, and fans are pretty confused. After all, fans think that the whole Busby family is loveable, and they don’t know why anyone would boo them. So, what exactly is going on here, and what do the Busbys mean when they say they got booed?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy