Public Health

How the U.S. can end the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one doctor

WBUR
 4 days ago

In many parts of the U.S., COVID-19 numbers are finally going down. But with the holidays right around the corner and in-person school happening for nearly all children, how can we end this pandemic once and for all?. Dr. Leana Wen tackled this question in a recent Washington Post op-ed....

deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
Washington Post

Opinion:Here’s what it will take to end the covid-19 pandemic

This article has been updated. The end of the pandemic may be in sight. That’s right. As the delta surge appears to be receding and new covid-19 cases have declined by more than a third. What will it take to finally put this public health crisis behind us?. To start,...
publicradiotulsa.org

"Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the physician, regular CNBC contributor, and former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb. His new book explains how the coronavirus and its variants were able to effectively demolish America's pandemic protocols and preparations. "Uncontrolled Spread" also outlines the steps that Gottlieb says must be taken in order to safeguard against the next outbreak. As was noted of this work by Kirkus Reviews: "The author...urges that preparation for pandemics be considered a part of national security.... These and other measures are urgently needed.... If Covid-19 was the worst pandemic in recent history, 'it won't be the last.' Of considerable interest to health policymakers and public-safety officials as well as students of epidemic disease."
FingerLakes1.com

Is the pandemic finally going to end next year? How will COVID-19 disappear?

Some experts seem to really believe the pandemic will end next year. This includes Scott Gottlieb, the formers Commissioner of the FDA. He recently stated that he sees most Americans with some form of immunity by Thanksgiving whether natural or vaccinated. Most recently according to CNCB, he sees the pandemic ending with the use of antiviral pills and children getting vaccines.
UN News Centre

COVID-19: Global vaccine plan aims to end ‘two-track pandemic’

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday unveiled an $8 billion pathway out of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to make vaccines accessible to everyone, everywhere. The Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy aims to inoculate 40 percent of people in all countries by the end of the year, and 70 percent by the middle of 2022.
NBC Connecticut

How Being Unvaccinated Against Covid-19 Can Impact Your Wallet

Some people are still holding off getting vaccinated against Covid-19, even as mandates increase for the immunization. Those who aren't yet vaccinated have been barred from some restaurants, travel and more. There could also be significant financial costs for those that have not yet gotten their shots. Of course, incentives...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Cancer Health

More than 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today [October 7] in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
The Counter

U.S. restaurant criticism was evolving well before Covid-19. The pandemic revealed why critics need to keep embracing change.

The pandemic stymied traditional dining criticism, and showed us why critics can no longer shy away from inequities in the restaurant industry and food media. Shortly before the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020, The Counter’s Jesse Hirsch surveyed food reporters and restaurant critics across the country to see how they planned to modify their coverage. What he found was a general lack of consensus about how to report on a crisis-stricken restaurant industry, already infamous for its economic precarity. Do journalism’s basic tenets shift during an international emergency? Is it okay for reporters to advocate for at-risk restaurants? And what role, if any, do restaurant critics play in helping consumers wade through such a crisis?
bizjournals

How Covid-19 pandemic has affected women in commercial real estate

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on women in the workforce. Women lost at least $800 billion in income and lost more than 64 million jobs in 2020, according to an Oxfam International report last spring. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found U.S. women ended 2020 with 5.4 million fewer jobs than they had in February 2020. During that same time period, men lost 4.4 million jobs.
AccuWeather

Why one doctor is 'very worried' about COVID-19 heading into winter

It's a tale as old as time: As temperatures drop, people get sick. Scientists have long known that common cold and flu cases climb during the colder months of the year, but there were a lot of unknowns in how changes in weather would influence the spread of COVID-19 as it turned cooler in 2020. But recent research from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Louisville has revealed that there are notable trends in how the coronavirus spreads in colder weather -- and the findings are troubling to researchers as the United States heads deeper into autumn and then winter.
SoJO 104.9

How to Safely Celebrate the Holidays This Year Amid COVID-19, According to CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has updated its recommendations for safely celebrating the upcoming holidays, with COVID-19 still a factor. Holidays are fast approaching, and sure we wanna be all like, 'Let them eat turkey!' Even though new cases of coronavirus are down in the United States, the possibility of transmission and contraction still remains very real. That means vaccinations, and, just like last year, social distancing and even virtual gatherings are your best bet.
PUBLIC HEALTH

