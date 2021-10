Santa Monica Studio announced today that they would be supporting a vast array of languages for their upcoming game: God of War Ragnarök. The full list is shown below:. The languages available will depend on what region you purchase the game. It is important to note that not all the above-listed languages will be available on every game SKU. Nonetheless, props to Santa Monica Studio for including a multitude of languages so that players from all around the globe can enjoy the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO