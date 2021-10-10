Trivium’s Corey Beaulieu Says All The Covid Protocol Is ‘Worth The Hassle’
Trivium recently wrapped up their U.S. tour with Megadeth, Lamb of God and Hatebreed, and according to Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu, all the drudgery of the Covid protocol from venue to venue was ultimately worth it. He told Finland's Chaoszine, “There's a lot of money on the line when you have to cancel shows. So, we soldiered on, and it was a successful tour. So we were happy to show people that you can make it through and it's not all doomsday out there for touring acts.”wfav951.com
