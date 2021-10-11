CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma-Kansas Kickoff Time Delayed

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

Through the midway point of the regular season, the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners remain unbeaten after a thrilling 55-48 win over Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Although not yet officially declared by Lincoln Riley, the Caleb Williams era appears to be in full swing after he led the charge on an epic second-half comeback to rally the Sooners in one of the best games in recent history - and maybe all-time.

Next up for Oklahoma is a home date with TCU on Saturday night in Norman at 6:30 p.m. CT, with a trip to Lawrence, KS and a date with the Kansas Jayhawks awaiting them the following weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148Px6_0cNsQIbI00
Drake Stoops vs Kansas 2020 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the matchup with the Jayhawks, fans will have to wait a bit to find out when the game will be kicking off and where they can find the game on their televisions.

The Big 12's television partners are exercising their 6-day selection ability, meaning the game times for the entire league won't be announced until this weekend's results are in.

The four possibilities for the game time are 11 a.m. on an ESPN platform, 11 a.m. on FS1, 2:30 p.m. on FOX or 6:30 p.m. on an ESPN platform.

The Jayhawks currently sit at 1-4 on the year after narrowly taking their season opener against South Dakota and then dropping the next four games. After having Saturday off, they will host Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon before welcoming the Sooners into town.

While this game certainly appears a mismatch on paper, as per usual with this series, it could potentially be the first true road start and action of Williams’ career assuming he gets the nod moving forward.

