Fozzy’s Chris Jericho Says There’s An ‘Art Form’ To Connecting With Audience

Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFozzy's Chris Jericho says that while some of his famous singer friends haven't offered their advice in the business, he has learned from their showmanship and ability to connect with audiences. During a recent appearance on “Reinvented With Jen Eckhart” he said, “Being a live performer, whether you're a comedian, a wrestler, a singer, a Shakespearean actor, there is a real element that you have to connect to the audience. If you can connect to the audience, you'll always have them as fans . . .”

wfav951.com



