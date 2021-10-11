CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan forgiveness program to get overhaul

By Bernice Napach
benefitspro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Education is finally overhauling the public service loan forgiveness program (PSLF) which until now has failed to live up to its promise. Since the first public service workers became eligible for debt cancellation in 2017, at least 98% of their applications for relief have been denied, almost all of them under the Trump administration. Even a temporary expanded PSLF program established by then Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had a similar denial rate.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Pslf#Yahoo Finance#Bloomberg Tv#Cnbc#Reuters#The Bond Buyer#The New York Times#The Star Ledger#Worth
