Student loan forgiveness program to get overhaul
The Department of Education is finally overhauling the public service loan forgiveness program (PSLF) which until now has failed to live up to its promise. Since the first public service workers became eligible for debt cancellation in 2017, at least 98% of their applications for relief have been denied, almost all of them under the Trump administration. Even a temporary expanded PSLF program established by then Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had a similar denial rate.www.benefitspro.com
