Data collection by Android phones should give public a ‘wake-up call’

By Blathnaid O’Dea
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe authors of the study said that the data collection they observed went well beyond occasional communication with Android OS servers. There is a significant amount of data collection and sharing from Android handsets, new research has found. According to a study carried out by academics from Trinity College Dublin...

