For the record: The biggest game of the Southwestern Conference schedule to date as Avon can almost guarantee themselves a share of their sixth straight league championship with a win. The Eagles knocked off Olmsted Falls in Week 7 and now have a chance to beat the conference’s other unbeaten team. … This isn’t the same Titans’ team that Avon beat by 51 points though. Berea-Midpark beat Avon Lake the week after they beat the Eagles and have been winning ever since. The Titans haven’t won the league since the combination of Berea High School and Midpark High School in 2013. … Expect a heavy dose of Jakorion Caffey in this one. The super sophomore had a career high 195 yards on the ground in Week 7. Caffey is one of three Eagles with over 300 yards on the ground this year.

AVON, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO