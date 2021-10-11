Omaha pedestrians dodge rocks, patio furniture thrown from Old Market rooftop

Pedestrians in downtown Omaha found themselves dodging deck chairs, tables and bricks that were thrown from the rooftop of an Old Market apartment building over the weekend. Omahan Lisa Brauer said Monday that she barely avoided being struck by several objects thrown from the nine-story Old Market Lofts apartments at 10th and Jones Streets. Brauer, 29, who works for Park Omaha, was checking parking meters about 8 p.m. Saturday when a rock landed on the ground close to her and some people who were gathered on the ground-level patio.