CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AN NCS EP PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): THE TROOPS OF DOOM — “THE ABSENCE OF LIGHT”

nocleansinging.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Absence of Light is the kind of recording that first sells itself by the names of the people who participated in making it. It’s the work of the Brazilian death metal band The Troops of Doom, whose line-up includes guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz, a former member of Sepultura’s original lineup playing author and co-author to classic Sepultura albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions, alongside bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, and an acclaimed graphic artist for the likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed).

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Album Premiere & Review: Slowshine, Living Light

Berlin-based heavy psychedelic rockers Slowshine release their debut album, Living Light, this week on The Lasting Dose Records. They’re a new band with some familiar faces in Sabine and Jan Oberg — bass and guitar/vocals, respectively — who play together in Earth Ship and Grin too, as well as drummer André Klein (also of Earth Ship), and as Slowshine, they bring together elements of sound enough apart from their past work to justify being distinguished as their own project. Living Light — which as a title conjures images both of an existence without clutter and actual sentient luminous waveforms; perhaps some kind of transcendent being — comprises eight tracks and as a first-with-the-asterisk-of-all-the-stuff-they’ve-done-together outing from the group, offers 43 minutes of immersive, richly melodic and thickened psych. Songs like the eight-minute highlight “Wanderer” and subsequent “Mother Moon” owe some measure of debt to ’90s Britpsych, and the laid back vocal that tops “Dunes of Time” calls to mind Quest for Fire, albeit over a more active instrumental context, but ultimately Living Light is difficult enough to place in time that it can only be modern.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SEEN AND HEARD ON A SATURDAY: GLOSON, BLACK CILICE, UNDER THE CHURCH, FLESH OF ONCE DEMENTED, CREATURE, DECAYING

I hope you’re having a good weekend already, and I hope what I’ve chosen for this round-up of new songs and videos will make it even better. As usual, I had a lot to choose from based on discoveries from the past week. I thought about resorting to another “Overflowing Streams” deluge to get more of them in front of you, but decided instead to exercise a rare bit of discipline.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK: CROCELL, HEATHEN DEITY, BØG

Last Thursday I seized on the chance to insert SHADES OF BLACK into the work-week with a trio of EPs as a way of trying to clear out a backlog of reviews that had been percolating in my head. I’ve decided to do the same thing today. Rather than include the usual scattering of advance tracks from forthcoming releases I’m focusing entirely on albums and EPs that are already out in the world.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: Ил / IL

Today we have a translated conversation between two Russians, one of them our ally Comrade Aleks and the other a member of the impressive sludge/doom band Ил (IL), and a very extensive and interesting discussion it is.) Okay, it’s time to learn one more word in Russian and it’s IL....
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hobbes
nocleansinging.com

WAXING LYRICAL: DECLINE OF THE I

(Andy Synn brings us another episode in his series about lyrics in Metal, and today the responses come from A.K. of the French band Decline of the I, whose latest album Johannes was released last spring by Agonia Records.) I know it’s been a little while since we last published...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

GRAVENCHALICE – SAMAEL

(Andy Synn steps up once more to recommend the brand new album from Gravenchalice) It is a simple and well-known truth that the House of Black Metal has many rooms, many hallways. And which path you choose to follow, which doors you choose to open, will dictate whether or not...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Ncs#Brazilian#The Troops Of Doom#Sepultura#Enterro#Southern Blacklist#Machine Head#White Void#Ep
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
TVOvermind

10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Stuntman Nearly Dies After Falling 70 Feet in Scary Wire Accident

America’s Got Talent’s fans tune into the reality show to see America’s most talented acts, obviously. But, unfortunately, with that comes a lot of extreme – and very dangerous – acts. A number of dangerous acts have been performed over the years. Some successful, and some very unsuccessful. Fortunately, nobody has ever died, but some have become very close to crossing that line.
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Law drama NCIS Season 18 Revealed release date

NCIS is known for its Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It is the drama TV Series. This series is based on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Recently, producers have announced the Season 18 of NCIS. 17 The seasons of this show is already popular and hit. It is an obvious thing that the show is running for 17 Seasons and it has not separate fan base.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy