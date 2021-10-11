CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Mineola BOE Responds To State Audit Report

By Mineola American Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was more than two years ago, Sept. 5, 2019, that the district was first contacted by the NYS comptroller’s office to kick off a routine audit. The 12-page audit report was issued by the comptroller’s office a few weeks ago. The finding was that the district had overbudgeted, which resulted in an excess in undesignated fund balance. Newsday reported that we had “amassed unneeded cash surpluses.” We might agree with them if we were talking about Harvard’s $42 billion endowment, but we are not, we are talking about Mineola. Let us be perfectly clear—at no time were any public funds unaccounted for, unneeded, or otherwise mismanaged. The board of education understands its fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the school district and the taxpayers who fund it.

