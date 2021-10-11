A decade of Lithoz: From 3D printing start-up to ceramics mass production

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article"Manufacture the Future." For different innovators in different industries, this phrase will have various meanings – some metaphorical, some more literal. For Lithoz, it is their entire history, future and purpose. As the global leader in ceramic 3D printing with bases in Austria, the U.S. and China, the company can certainly say it has already been successful in manufacturing its future, but when speaking with CEO Dr. Johannes Homa and CTO Dr. Johannes Benedikt, it’s clear that the company intends to keep innovating to further establish ceramic 3D printing as a reliable mass production technology.

