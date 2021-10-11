CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

America's 50 Most Active Cities

By Samuel Stebbins
247wallst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article Pop. with access to places for physical activity: 85.1% — 133rd highest of 384 metros. > Adult obesity rate: 28.0% — 74th lowest of 384 metros. > Adults with diabetes: 7.9% — 36th lowest of 384 metros. > Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.0% — 56th lowest of...

247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Drunkest County in America

How bad a problem is heavy drinking in America? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 16% of adults engage in binge drinking. Another 7% report heavy drinking. The health effects are profound. Among the short-term effects are car accidents. Among the longer-term problems are high blood pressure, cancer and memory problems. Drinking levels […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which City Was Named America's Safest?

The notion of “better safe than sorry” has been taken to a municipal level in a new WalletHub study that identified the safest cities in the U.S. — along with the metropolises where safety often seems like an elusive commodity. What Happened: WalletHub surveyed 182 cities with 44 different safety-related...
PUBLIC SAFETY
oc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: 2021’s Greenest Cities in America

With October being National Energy Awareness Month and more than half of Americans saying stricter environmental regulations are worth the cost, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Greenest Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine which cities promote a “green” lifestyle,...
IRVINE, CA
Times Leader

Justin Fox: America’s superstar cities aren’t what they used to be

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The first big data release from the 2020 census in August contained some positive news about America’s biggest cities. The biggest of them, New York, turned out to have hundreds of thousands more people than the annual population estimates made by the Census Bureau had projected. Not one of the country’s 10 largest cities lost population between 2010 and 2020, the first time that’s happened since the 1940s. All of them now have more than a million residents for the first time ever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 187,714,829 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 57.4% of the population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Exercise#Fat People#Wa#Santa Fe
247wallst.com

These Are the Cities in Every State Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

Avg. new daily cases in Grand Junction in week ending October 7: 56.4 per 100,000. Avg. new daily cases in Grand Junction in week ending September 30: 45.8 per 100,000. COVID-19 cases in Grand Junction as of October 7: 21,989 (14,541.3 per 100,000) Peak pandemic unemployment in Grand Junction: 12.5%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.5 WPDH

5 Cities in New York Among the Worst-Run in the United States

Five of New York State's biggest cities are among the worst-run in America. Out of the 150 cities, WalletHub studied, no New York Cities landed in the top 100. As a matter of fact, the highest-ranked on the list was Syracuse at 119 out of 150. It was all downhill from there. The other four cities were ranked pretty badly, especially New York City, which came in at 148 out of 150.
SYRACUSE, NY
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, The Wickedest City in America’s, Dark And Deadly Past

Once called "The Wickedest City in America", Davenport, Iowa has a long and checkered past and October is the perfect month to hear tales of Davenport's terrifying haunted history. The German American Heritage Center, downtown Davenport is hosting guided tours every Friday evenings and Saturday mornings this month complete with...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
MIX 108

A City In Minnesota Is Actually Willing To Pay People To Move There

Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
MINNESOTA STATE
KING 5

Inslee to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend large events in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday a new statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirement for large events. Beginning Nov. 15, anyone 12 years old and up attending a large indoor event with at least 1,000 attendees or a large outdoor event with at least 10,000 attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the event to be admitted.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Governor Inslee tours Bellingham tiny home village, WCC

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Governor Inslee visited Whatcom County on Tuesday, October 12th, touring a tiny home village, a local clinical lab and Whatcom Community College. Inslee took part in a roundtable discussion at WCC’s National Center for Cybersecurity Training and Education. He says he is proud of the national...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy