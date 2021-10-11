Clubs: A Great Way To Find Friendly Faces
School clubs can be one of the best resources any student will have throughout their high school years. They are a great way to explore interests, make new friends, meet new teachers, and, of course, build a college resume. Every club has a unique purpose, activities, and events, along with many people that share a common hobby. After last year's lack of a true club atmosphere, Schreiber students have come to appreciate these great school activities more than ever before.
