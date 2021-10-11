CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Clubs: A Great Way To Find Friendly Faces

By Port News Staff
portwashington-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool clubs can be one of the best resources any student will have throughout their high school years. They are a great way to explore interests, make new friends, meet new teachers, and, of course, build a college resume. Every club has a unique purpose, activities, and events, along with many people that share a common hobby. After last year’s lack of a true club atmosphere, Schreiber students have come to appreciate these great school activities more than ever before.

portwashington-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ogemawherald.com

Friendly Feud for Ogemaw Kids Club

The Ogemaw Kids Club hosted a Friendly Feud event at the Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday, Oct 2. Community members gathered in teams to answer a variety of questions read off by game host Mury Bandersnatch. There were 16 teams in total with the winning team being Team Sherlock Homies. The team included captain Leann Ross, Nicole David, Erin McIssac, […]
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
Daily Aztec

‘State Dates’ is a great place to make friendly connections

With a name that was a bit misleading, ‘State Dates’ was actually a speed dating event for finding potential friends. The ‘State Dates’ event was held on the Student Union Starbucks patio on Wednesday, Sept. 29. To keep up with upcoming events, Paredes recommended keeping up with the posters around...
RELATIONSHIPS
indyschild.com

Finding a Great Preschool Enrichment Program

Now that your child is in preschool, you might be thinking about enrolling them in activities that go beyond what they’re learning at school. That’s where enrichment activities come in. The options for preschool enrichment classes are endless: dance, music, art, nature, sports … the list goes on. So, where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
waghostwriter.com

The Equestrian Club finds a new way for sports to compete

Students from all around the nation enter an arena and meet their horses for the first time. Among them are students from Westford Academy. Last year Westford competed but it was all virtual. This year will be the equestrian club’s second year competing in the national AEL, Athletic Equestrian League, competition. Lauren Coffey, WA’s P.E. and health teacher, leads this club to new opportunities that some clubs will never experience.
WESTFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Local Events#Resource Management#Science Olympiad#Theatre Jazz Band#The Pit Orchestra#Mathletes
South Whidbey Herald

School board incumbent faces booster club leader

A South Whidbey community member and school volunteer is seeking to win a school board seat from an established incumbent who was once an educator. Board member Ann Johnson and challenger Bree Kramer-Nelson share a love for students and support for the COVID-19 mitigation measures keeping them safe and in school but differ in their priorities for the district.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
miami.edu

Find fall fun; spend time with family, friends

With fewer than three months left in the year and pumpkin-flavored everything abound, make the most of (sometimes) cooler weather. Spend time outdoors this season discovering fall-themed events with family and friends—including your pup. Pick out a pumpkin, enjoy tasty food, and snap festive photos while exploring festive fall locations across South Florida.
PINECREST, FL
The 74

Black and Brown School Leaders are Essential for Educational Equity

Authentic connections among educators, students, parents and their community are critical for the success of a school. These connections are essential in pursuing equity, addressing opportunity gaps and supporting Black and brown students.   Unfortunately, between the underrepresentation of Black teachers and school leaders and the utter failure of teacher training programs to adequately prepare educators […]
EDUCATION
Jambar

Gymnastics club tumbles its way onto campus

Youngstown State University’s club sports has added a new club to the list: gymnastics. Miranda Butterfield, sophomore respiratory care major, is the president of the gymnastics club and hopes to recruit more students with gymnastics experience. “For right now, it’s for former gymnasts who miss doing the sport and miss...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5dc.com

Howard University Homecoming closed to alumni due to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON - Howard University's Homecoming festivities will be closed to alumni this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The University says in-person events will be closed to alumni unless specified. This year's Homecoming is called "Remember the Times" and will feature student-centered events, officials say, with limited in-person capacity. The University...
WASHINGTON, DC
portwashington-news.com

Ghost Stories At The Garden: A Family Event

Ripple Creative, a new business in town, is proud to present Ghost Stories at the Garden—a family event at Growing Love Community Garden on Saturday, Oct. 16 with award-winning cultural storyteller LuAnn Adams. Adams tells stories from around the world and incorporates props, artifacts and musical instruments that are native to the people that created the story.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
portwashington-news.com

Academic Excellence Abounds In Port Washington

Two students selected for college board recognition program. At the Port Washington Union Free School District, the day-to-day work done inside and outside the classroom to prepare students for success is evident in the recognition they receive. Most recently, two students have been recognized for their tremendous academic performance by the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program. Congratulations to Diana Benedicto-Jimenez and Asher Charno on their receipt of this academic honor.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
The 74

Time to Bring the Science of Listening into the Home & Classroom

Speaking and listening account for the overwhelming majority of how we receive information in our daily communications. Yet, average listeners may understand and recall as little as 10 percent of what they hear, as people are often distracted, preoccupied, or forgetful. As vital as listening is in our education, jobs, families and virtually every aspect […]
EDUCATION
The 74

The Science of Catching Students Up After COVID Learning Loss

Tens of millions of students may now be months or, in some cases, even a full year behind because they couldn’t attend school in person during the pandemic. Significant setbacks are especially likely for the most vulnerable students — kids with disabilities and those living in poverty, who didn’t have a computer, a reliable internet […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy