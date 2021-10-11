GBP/JPY surges to three-month highs at 154.50 area
The sterling accelerates past 153.35 to hit multi-month highs at 154.50. The pound rallies on BoE hike expectations. GBP/JPY is now approaching long-term highs at 156.05. The British pound is trading higher against most of the major currencies on Friday, and especially against the Japanese yen. The pair has appreciated more than 1.5% over the last two days, reaching prices near 154.50 for the first time since late June.www.fxstreet.com
