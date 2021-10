BOSTON (CBS) — Buckle up. It will once again be the Red Sox and the Astros doing battle for a trip to the World Series. Houston won its ALDS series over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and now will face the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, which Boston won in five games. It will pit Red Sox skipper Alex Cora against his former team, the same team that put all the blame for their 2017 cheating scandal on their former bench coach. It should provide plenty of storylines and juicy quotes...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO