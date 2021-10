Apple has quietly rolled out a new feature to iOS 15 making it easier for users to find their AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones.The new update to the Find My app, and to the headphones via a firmware update, will allow the devices to send out a continuous Bluetooth beacon. Other Apple devices around the headphones will be able to detect this signal and report it to the Find My network – in the same way that Apple’s AirTags can.When the user is in close range, users will get a visual indicator on their iPhone or iPad telling them...

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO