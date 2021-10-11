CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time for K-State - Texas Tech will be announced this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that kick time and network designation for Kansas State’s October 23 game at Texas Tech will be announced after games this weekend. FOX and ESPN did announce that the games will be in the following windows:. 11...

JC Post

Big 12 coaches men's preseason basketball poll is released

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been tabbed the Big 12 preseason men's basketball favorite by the league's head coaches. The Jayhawks got eight of 10 first-place votes from coaches who couldn't vote for their own teams. Texas got the remaining two first-place votes. Defending national champion Baylor was picked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
JC Post

Blue Jay football goes to Emporia

Junction City ( 5-1 ) plays football at Emporia ( 1-5 ) Friday night. Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman said the Spartans record is deceiving. "Because they've been coming on and playing really well as of late. Last week against a really good Topeka Seaman team they held them to one touchdown. " Zimmerman added the Spartans made a couple of mistakes on special teams.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Solid Big 12 defenses are trendy again

Solid Big 12 defenses are making a comeback. In a league with a long history of high-scoring football games, several teams are making their marks on the other side of the ball. Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Oklahoma State rank in the top 12 nationally in rushing defense. The Cyclones are third nationally in total defense and lead the conference in many other categories.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Coach Klieman holds his weekly press conference

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman met with the media Tuesday at the Vanier Complex. “Good afternoon everyone. It's good to see everybody again and excited to be back getting ready for a game. Last week was a good week. We had an open week, did a lot of stuff with our younger players, worked a little bit of Iowa State as well, but focused a decent amount on our young guys. Then gave them the weekend off so they could recharge their batteries and get themselves as healthy as they can get. Had a good workout yesterday for about an hour, hour and 20 minutes or so. We'll get back into our padded stuff today on Tuesday and have kind of a normal week leading up to Saturday. We're going to play a really good football team in Iowa State that we know well, and they know us well. So, we've got to do a great job coming up with game plans and, most importantly, being able to execute on both sides of the ball and on special teams. So, looking forward to a great crowd, looking forward to a great evening to play football. It's going to be a great atmosphere.”
KANSAS STATE
Friday night football schedule

In Friday night football Manhattan plays Topeka West at Hummer Sports Park in the capitol city. Junction City goes to Emporia. Topeka High plays at Seaman, Highland Park travels to Washburn Rural, Chapman plays at Council Grove, Abilene visits Augusta, Clay Center goes to Marysville, Concordia travels to Riley County, Wamego is at Fort Scott, Rural Vista hosts Lebo, Rock Creek hosts Holton and Wakefield hosts Solomon.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
