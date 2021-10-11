Missouri S&T students to perform ‘Heathers: The Musical’
Tickets are on sale now for the Missouri University of Science and Technology student production of “Heathers: The Musical.”. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14; Friday, Oct. 15; and Saturday, Oct. 16. There will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. All performances will be at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla.www.phelpscountyfocus.com
