Alaskans running in the 2021 Boston Marathon
This is the official list of those who are registered for Monday’s Boston Marathon, which is the race’s 125th year. They include Sam Crow of Bethel, a town with only 16 miles of road. (Not all runners who register end up running):
10618 Anglen, Lisa 40 F Anchorage
322 Cox, Ryan 31 M Anchorage
12978 Crossett, Clay 60 M Eagle River
9210 Crow, Samuel 55 M Bethel
1753 Dickerson, Julianne 33 F Anchorage
8354 Evans, Emily 24 F Anchorage
15362 Faulkner, Susan 62 F Fairbanks
12800 Fick, John 65 M Anchorage
14467 Finstad, Gregory 66 M Fairbanks
10285 Galloway, Lucy 41 F Eagle River
6659 Gannon, Grace 22 F Anchorage
9475 Henrick, Lindy 34 F Anchorage
10597 Hines, Scot 62 M Anchorage
909 Jahn, Corbyn 30 M Anchorage
612 Kirk, Jacob 29 M Anchorage
D16 Larsen Klingel & wheelchair rider 57 M Homer
7351 Mahlen, Tsaina 26 F Anchorage
16051 McCarty, Thomas 68 M Anchorage
2031 Miller, James 41 M Anchorage
5779 Miller, Kamie 42 F Eagle River
5843 Nevalainen, Alec 48 M Juneau
13280 Nickell, Larry 65 M Wasilla
5263 Nottingham, Derek 46 M Eagle River
12362 Reed, Amy 43 F Anchorage
4077 Ritchie, Tom 47 M Anchorage
486 Ross, Jerome 46 M Anchorage
6408 Sackinger, Bruce 51 M Fairbanks
13050 Sauer, Jane 60 F Anchorage
9260 Setian, Carrie 42 F Anchorage
3995 Short, Torrey 36 M Homer
967 Steele, Derek 24 M Anchorage
3443 Troxell, Eric 48 M Anchorage
5484 Trujillo, Claire 26 F Anchorage
8487 Ustasiewski, James 58 M Juneau
12125 Velazquez, Heather 41 F Eagle River
7984 Vincent-Lang, Amanda 36 F Anchorage
9753 Wu, Amie 42 F Anchorage
This year’s race was postponed by six months. Usually it occurs on the third Monday of April. Racers had to show proof of vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test, and the race association also made the start times staggered so that runners could spread out.
