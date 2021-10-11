Alaskans running in the 2021 Boston Marathon

This is the official list of those who are registered for Monday’s Boston Marathon, which is the race’s 125th year. They include Sam Crow of Bethel, a town with only 16 miles of road. (Not all runners who register end up running):

10618 Anglen, Lisa 40 F Anchorage

322 Cox, Ryan 31 M Anchorage

12978 Crossett, Clay 60 M Eagle River

9210 Crow, Samuel 55 M Bethel

1753 Dickerson, Julianne 33 F Anchorage

8354 Evans, Emily 24 F Anchorage

15362 Faulkner, Susan 62 F Fairbanks

12800 Fick, John 65 M Anchorage

14467 Finstad, Gregory 66 M Fairbanks

10285 Galloway, Lucy 41 F Eagle River

6659 Gannon, Grace 22 F Anchorage

9475 Henrick, Lindy 34 F Anchorage

10597 Hines, Scot 62 M Anchorage

909 Jahn, Corbyn 30 M Anchorage

612 Kirk, Jacob 29 M Anchorage

D16 Larsen Klingel & wheelchair rider 57 M Homer

7351 Mahlen, Tsaina 26 F Anchorage

16051 McCarty, Thomas 68 M Anchorage

2031 Miller, James 41 M Anchorage

5779 Miller, Kamie 42 F Eagle River

5843 Nevalainen, Alec 48 M Juneau

13280 Nickell, Larry 65 M Wasilla

5263 Nottingham, Derek 46 M Eagle River

12362 Reed, Amy 43 F Anchorage

4077 Ritchie, Tom 47 M Anchorage

486 Ross, Jerome 46 M Anchorage

6408 Sackinger, Bruce 51 M Fairbanks

13050 Sauer, Jane 60 F Anchorage

9260 Setian, Carrie 42 F Anchorage

3995 Short, Torrey 36 M Homer

967 Steele, Derek 24 M Anchorage

3443 Troxell, Eric 48 M Anchorage

5484 Trujillo, Claire 26 F Anchorage

8487 Ustasiewski, James 58 M Juneau

12125 Velazquez, Heather 41 F Eagle River

7984 Vincent-Lang, Amanda 36 F Anchorage

9753 Wu, Amie 42 F Anchorage

This year’s race was postponed by six months. Usually it occurs on the third Monday of April. Racers had to show proof of vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test, and the race association also made the start times staggered so that runners could spread out.