CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mercy Health named among best companies for working moms

presspublications.com
 4 days ago

Mercy Health, which is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), has been named one of the 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers. This award recognizes companies that create and use best practices to hire, retain and promote working mothers in the United States. In addition to this award, BSMH...

presspublications.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessjournaldaily.com

Mercy Health Expands Free Education Program for Employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Mercy Health is collaborating with Guild Education, an education and upskilling platform, to offer an innovative program that provides strategic career pathways and 115 academic program offerings, all free of charge to eligible employees of the health-care system. Mercy Health will pay 100% of all part-time and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health will give associates free education

Mercy health announced they will pay for 100% of all part-time and full-time associates' tuition and fees for select educational programs on Wednesday. The company is partnering with Guild Education, the nation's leading education and upskilling platform, to provide clinical classes in nursing, medical assistant and laboratory programs. The education program will cover tuition assistance and reimbursement for 115 academic programs as well as undergraduate, graduate and nursing degrees.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Boston Business Journal

Best Buy acquires Boston-based home health company

Best Buy has been monitoring and resolving viruses on your computer for years. And with the acquisition of a home health care company, now it wants to do the same for you. The electronics giant plans to further its foray into the health care space with the acquisition of Boston-based Current Health, a remote health care software company.
BOSTON, MA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OCTC named one of best colleges to work for in nation

Owensboro Community & Technical College has been named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program. The results are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities across the U.S. OCTC is one of 70 to receive this recognition based on best policies and practices. OCTC was included among medium-sized colleges with 3,000 to 9,999 students enrolled.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Human Resources#Bon Secours Mercy Health#Working Mothers#Bipoc#Working Mother Media
martechseries.com

Fuze Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Work-Life Balance

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it was honored with the Best Company Work-Life Balance award from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Aruna Ravichandran,...
BUSINESS
Bradford Era

Maple Manor named among best Addiction Treatment Centers in Pa.

Maple Manor, an inpatient facility operated by Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (ADAS), was recognized as one of Newsweek America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for 2021. Executive Director Angela Eckstrom said, “We are pleased to be recognized again this year with this honor. We have an excellent team who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
martechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Earns Two New Comparably Awards in the Best Company Happiness and Best Work-Life Balance Categories

SmartBug Media — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads; increasing awareness; and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — earned two more Comparably awards last quarter, ranking No. 35 on the “Best Company Happiness” list and No. 12 on the “Best Work-Life Balance” list for small/mid-sized companies.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
kidnewsradio.com

INL ranks #13 in nation among best places to work for women, diverse managers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization that integrates diversity and inclusion with talent management, ranked Idaho National Laboratory #13 in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women & Diverse Managers and in the Top 10 Best in Class Categories for Accountability and Recruitment.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Physicians Surgical Hospitals among best US places to work in healthcare

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In its eighth year to make the list, Physicians Surgical Hospitals, L.L.C. was ranked as the nation’s 23rd Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. Described by Modern Healthcare, these rankings were based on employee surveys covering employee satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment, culture and […]
AMARILLO, TX
bizjournals

2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Encompass Health

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? Our executives understand the necessity of ethical decision making and transparency and regularly provide company updates through our communications channels and digital town halls. They also prioritize soliciting and answering employee questions. Our employee-developed core values have provided a foundation to respond to recent social unrest with a video series featuring executive leaders interviewing employees of varying backgrounds and perspectives, showcasing the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can learn from each other. Last year, President and CEO Mark Tarr signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge alongside more than 1,000 other leaders around the nation. Our leaders have dedicated efforts to create and maintain diversity committees in all 140 of our hospitals by the end of 2021, providing toolkits and best-practice sharing tools to support local efforts. We are also expanding our unconscious bias training and educational messaging across all internal channels.
ECONOMY
Baltimore Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2021: Keystone Innovative Solutions, 2nd, micro companies

What they do: Business management consulting for federal government. What is one of your favorite things about your workplace culture?. We have the strong belief that we are a family. KIS strives to make sure that members of the workforce feel as though they belong to something more than a company. KIS truly believes that work — and the company that you work for — should be an enjoyable experience with other people whom you genuinely care for you.
BUSINESS
Baltimore Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2021: KLNB, 2nd, medium companies

What they do: Independently owned and operated commercial brokerage and real estate services firm. How does your company promote work-life balance among your employees?. We are a very family-oriented, multi-generational company. We work hard when necessary, but always maintain flexibility and prioritize our employees’ families. We offer many company events, happy hours and outings to help foster our relationships with our coworkers and make work a fun place to be. In addition, we provide seven paid holidays and close between Christmas and New Year's so employees have extra time to spend with their loved ones.
BALTIMORE, MD
utdallas.edu

UTD Named Among ‘Best of the Best’ for LGBTQ Students; BrainHealth Project Earns Honor

The University of Texas at Dallas has been named one of the “Best of the Best” colleges and universities in the nation for LGBTQ students for the second year in a row. UT Dallas was one of only two universities in the Southwest to make Campus Pride’s 2021 Best of the Best list of 30 LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities. The list includes institutions with the highest scores on LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks for policies, programs and practices.
RICHARDSON, TX
newyorkfamily.com

Companies Work with NYC Schools to Develop A School Health Program

Companies Work with NYC Schools to Develop A School Health Program. Over the last 2 years, NYC schools have had to tackle constant shutdowns due to Covid-19. Now with the help of Reckitt, the maker of Lysol, and Kinsa, a public health company, New York City public elementary schools will now be participating in the FLUency school program!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Mercy names chief physician executive

Jeff Ciaramita, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief physician executive of St. Louis-based Mercy Clinic. Dr. Ciaramita, who has been with Mercy for almost 15 years, began serving as lead physician in an interim capacity earlier this year, an Oct. 13 news release shared with Becker's said. "When...
ECONOMY
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/15): Patients, ERs, ICUs

For the past two weeks, Idaho hospitals have reported fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations. That corresponds with health care providers and state-sponsored infusion sites ramping up the use of monoclonal antibodies that can keep high-risk patients out of the hospital, when patients are treated early enough. Still, Idaho’s low vaccination rate means more people who become infected […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/15): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy