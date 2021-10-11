Mercy Health named among best companies for working moms

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? Our executives understand the necessity of ethical decision making and transparency and regularly provide company updates through our communications channels and digital town halls. They also prioritize soliciting and answering employee questions. Our employee-developed core values have provided a foundation to respond to recent social unrest with a video series featuring executive leaders interviewing employees of varying backgrounds and perspectives, showcasing the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can learn from each other. Last year, President and CEO Mark Tarr signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge alongside more than 1,000 other leaders around the nation. Our leaders have dedicated efforts to create and maintain diversity committees in all 140 of our hospitals by the end of 2021, providing toolkits and best-practice sharing tools to support local efforts. We are also expanding our unconscious bias training and educational messaging across all internal channels.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO