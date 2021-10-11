CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants odds and lines

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants (1-4) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Rams vs. Giants odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

L.A. rallied back from a first-half deficit to beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. The Rams led the Seahawks in total yardage (476-354), time of possession (33:03-26:57) and takeaways (2-1). However, the story of the game was the injury that forced Seattle QB Russell Wilson out of the game.

Speaking of injuries, New York lost several contributors in its 44-20 Week 5 whooping administered by the Dallas Cowboys. Giants QB Daniel Jones exited the game in the second quarter with a concussion, RB Saquon Barkley left with a sprained ankle earlier and WR Kenny Golladay missed most of the game with a knee injury.

Rams at Giants odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rams -600 (bet $600 to win $100) | Giants +420 (bet $100 to win $420)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rams -10.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Giants +10.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Rams 4-1 | Giants 1-4
  • ATS: Rams 3-2 | Giants 2-3
  • O/U: Rams 4-1 | Giants 3-2

Rams at Giants head-to-head

The Rams beat the Giants last season 17-9 but failed to cover as 13.5-point home favorites. New York’s held L.A. to just 240 total yards and 5-for-13 on third-down conversions and led in time of possession 33:18-26:42.

However, Jones was healthy in last year’s Rams-Giants meeting and the Rams were led by former quarterback Jared Goff since current quarterback Matthew Stafford was serving as the Detroit Lions’ starter.

