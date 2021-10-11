CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

J.B. Hunt, P.A.M. stocks rise to 52-week highs

By Jeff Della Rosa
talkbusiness.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare prices of two Northwest Arkansas-based transportation companies have reached record highs amid strong freight demand, tight capacity and a labor shortage. On Sept. 23, shares of Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) rose to a 52-week high of $47.51. Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares traded at a 52-week high of $184.38 on Aug. 30. This year, the carriers’ stock prices have risen 92% and 34%, respectively.

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
STOCKS
Arkansas Business

J.B. Hunt Reports Q3 Net Earnings Up 59%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell on Friday reported 2021 third-quarter revenue of $3.14 billion, up from $2.5 billion from the same quarter a year ago. Income was also up: the company reported income of $199.8 million, up 59% from $125.5 million a year ago. Earnings per share was $1.88, up from $1.18.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Atkins
talkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt exceeds expectations for revenue, earnings in third quarter

Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. posted double-digit gains in earnings and revenue in the third quarter amid strong freight demand and tight capacity. Before the markets opened Friday (Oct. 15), J.B. Hunt reported net income rose 59.2% to $199.83 million, or $1.88 per share, in the third quarter, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 per share, in the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 27.2% to $3.14 billion, from $2.47 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Alcoa Stock Skyrocketed to 52-Week Highs Today

Alcoa will start paying a dividend and also buy back shares as income soars. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares are on fire Friday, jumping as much as 14% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT and hitting 52-week highs of $55.89 a share. The aluminum stock stunned the market with its third-quarter numbers and announced some big shareholder rewards that sent the markets into a tizzy.
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

High short interest stocks: the most shorted stocks this week

Shorted stocks list: this week’s most shorted stocks. While Tesla (+4.88%) remains the most shorted stock this week, Eurofins Scientific has jumped into second place. The company’s share price is actually up 0.96% over the last week after it was awarded a $30 million contract by the US Department of Air Force to build a new production facility for reagents Covid-19 testing. However, the continuing vaccination programmes are likely to curb the need for Covid testing kits, which is likely weighing on enthusiasm for testing stocks. Eurofins shares are down by 2.36% today at the time of writing.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Stock Gains on Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat

JBHT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line surged 59.3% year over year on the back of higher revenues across all segments. Total operating revenues of $3144.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Stock Prices#Tontitown#Ptsi#Lowell#Jbht#Stephens Inc
Investor's Business Daily

J.B. Hunt's Strong Q3 Results Drive Stock To Buying Opportunity

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations early Friday. JBHT stock jumped. The trucking company reported a 59% jump in earnings to $1.88 per share. Revenue climbed 27% to $3.14 billion. FactSet analysts expected EPS of $1.50 on revenue of $2.47 billion. Intermodal freight...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt rolls past Q3 expectations

J.B. Hunt Transport Services handily beat third-quarter estimates Friday, posting earnings per share of $1.88, 11 cents ahead of consensus expectations. Earnings per share were 27 cents higher than the second quarter and 70 cents better than the year-ago quarter. Supply chains headwinds and network congestion on the railroads limited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
crowdfundinsider.com

Shares in Digital Bank LendingClub Top 52 Week High

(NYSE:LC), a digital bank and online lending platform, has seen its shares print a new 52 week high as markets rally. LendingClub’s shares once trolled the cellar of value trading under $5. Today, the once-moribund equity, has been reanimated and is now trading at almost $34 a share thus representing a huge shift in value.
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: J.B. Hunt, Charles Schwab, Virgin Galactic, 23andMe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped more than 9% after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. The Arkansas-based shipping company earned $1.88 per share on $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.77 per share on $3.01 billion of revenue.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Supply chain hurdles not high enough to thwart J.B. Hunt’s Q3 beat

Labor was the main talking point of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ third-quarter earnings call with analysts Friday. Management from the Lowell, Arkansas-based transportation company said many of the nation’s supply chain obstacles are rooted in a shortage of workers. “The thing that has been the most difficult for us to...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Buy Anyway

Palo Alto Networks stock is at an all-time high thanks to an increasingly profitable cybersecurity operation. A string of successful new drugs has pushed Alnylam up near a peak it reached this summer. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech developing a new epilepsy drug that scored high marks in a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy