J.B. Hunt, P.A.M. stocks rise to 52-week highs
Share prices of two Northwest Arkansas-based transportation companies have reached record highs amid strong freight demand, tight capacity and a labor shortage. On Sept. 23, shares of Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) rose to a 52-week high of $47.51. Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares traded at a 52-week high of $184.38 on Aug. 30. This year, the carriers’ stock prices have risen 92% and 34%, respectively.talkbusiness.net
