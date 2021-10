The Android tablet segment has stagnated since Google quit on it to focus on Chrome OS, having shied away from the winning formula that was the Nexus 7 to developing big, expensive tablets such as the Nexus 10. This left Samsung and Lenovo to dominate with their mid-range and premium devices and Amazon to clean up the affordable segment with its popular Fire tablets. 2021 is seeing something of a resurgence in the Android tablet segment, though, with new OEM’s such as Realme looking at the sector as a way to further expand their ecosystems and the return of Xiaomi with its new Pad 5 line-up.

