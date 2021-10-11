CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Analytics: LSU continues its freefall in SP+ ratings

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l88Z6_0cNsDcfP00

The power rankings and polls haven’t been kind to the LSU Tigers and for good reason. The team dropped its second-straight game in SEC play and third on the year. Sitting at 3-3 after the first half of the season isn’t going to sit well with anyone in Baton Rouge. So much so, it has local media discussing the future of the head coach more than the state of the team.

In the latest SP+ update from ESPN’s Bill Connelly (subscription required), the Tigers continue to fall in the rankings. This isn’t just a power ranking, the analytics say this team is reaching pedestrian levels we haven’t seen since 1999.

After six weeks of college football, the Tigers come in ranked at No. 58 overall. That puts them ahead of only Missouri (No. 66), South Carolina (No. 72) and Vanderbilt (No. 122) in the SEC.

Going into the season, this isn’t a spot anyone expected. The Tigers looked like a second-rate SEC program on Saturday after Kentucky ran all over the defense. The Wildcats come in at No. 30, jumping 15 spots after the win. While Kentucky jumped 15, the Tigers fell 12 spots from No. 46.

Their Saturday opponent, Florida, is among the best teams in the country at No. 4.

SP+ explained:

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Florida: Our staff makes its picks for Saturday's brunch-time kick in Tiger Stadium

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 20 Florida on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. The injuries are mounting for LSU, leaving the team to face Florida without nine starters from the first depth chart. Most of them are stars, like wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. That’s too much to overcome against the No. 3 rushing offense in the country. The Gators will cover as LSU takes another deflating loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tell the Truth Monday: LSU should ditch its running game

LSU cannot run the football. It couldn’t run it against UCLA. Or McNeese State. Or Central Michigan. Or Mississippi State. Or Auburn. That’s 5 games – nearly half a season. So it’s time to stop trying. It’s Tell the Truth Monday and the truth is it’s time for Ed Orgeron...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#Freefall#American Football#Lsu#Sec#Espn#Tigers#Football Outsiders
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

NFL insider touts potential trade between Panthers and the Chiefs

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler touted the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs as potential trade partners before the 2021 deadline. The Carolina Panthers are clearly willing to do whatever it takes from a personnel standpoint in pursuit of putting together a competitive roster. General manager Scott Fitterer‘s aggressiveness in the trade market has been notable since his arrival from the Seattle Seahawks, with the likes of cornerback duo C.J. Henderson and All-Pro Stephon Gilmore joining the organization over the last month.
NFL
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
fox40jackson.com

Clay Travis: Texas A&M shocks the world

Long after midnight in Northgate, the collection of college bars just off Texas A&M’s campus, “Sweet Home Alabama” blared from one of the bar sound systems as A&M students leaned over the bar rails and flooded the area streets celebrating their team’s monumental 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide. A group of Aggie students screamed along with their own lyrics, “We own Alabama,” they chanted in time to the song.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy