Justin Moore Performing In Lake Charles Next Month
Country star Justin Moore will bring his high-energy, captivating live show to Lake Charles in November. Justin Moore was born on March 30, 1984 in Poyen, Arkansas. He began performing in high school. After graduating in 2002, he joined his uncle's southern rock band and moved to Nashville. While in Nashville, he met a producer that quickly signed him to a record deal. Since then, Moore has released six studio albums and had eight number one hits.gator995.com
