Chynna’s posthumous debut album ‘drug opera’ is a bittersweet symphony

By Josh Leidy
xpn.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug opera, the new posthumous release from West Philly’s own Chynna Rodgers — aka Chynna — is a glaring example of an extremely talented young artist lost sadly before their time, long before they could mature into the performer they were meant to be. It’s a dark chorus exploring her depths of mental health and substance abuse, sprinkled with signs of hope for the future ripe with astounding wordplay and wittiness.

thekey.xpn.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
