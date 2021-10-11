Chynna’s posthumous debut album ‘drug opera’ is a bittersweet symphony
Drug opera, the new posthumous release from West Philly’s own Chynna Rodgers — aka Chynna — is a glaring example of an extremely talented young artist lost sadly before their time, long before they could mature into the performer they were meant to be. It’s a dark chorus exploring her depths of mental health and substance abuse, sprinkled with signs of hope for the future ripe with astounding wordplay and wittiness.thekey.xpn.org
