Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine mandates prove effective in pushing hesitant workers to get the shot

 4 days ago

Workplaces with vaccine mandates are seeing vaccination rates of 90% or higher. Even the most hesitant have gone ahead and gotten the shots. Andrea Hsu of NPR reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

