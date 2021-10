Bitcoin touched the $60,000 mark today, as traders anticipate the approval of Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin has broached this threshold for the first time in six months. After achieving an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, the cryptocurrency market took a dive and Bitcoin is only starting to see those heights again. The recent bump to this latest threshold can be attributed to cryptocurrency investors’ anticipating the approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO