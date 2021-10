Staunch compliance stances often lead to contradictory actions. Halfway through my first-semester law school finals, I began to realize that no correct answers existed in the law. For months, I had been annoyed with professors who answered, “it depends,” to every question asked. I did not understand why my property law professor said that 38 states had determined the law on a subject, and then he claimed that the opposite was true in Hawaii. I went to law school in Nevada, and I never planned to practice in Hawaii, so why should I take copious notes and spend so much time studying Hawaii laws? Then I saw the question on the exam; the fact pattern could go either way, and I was expected to argue the details of both sides equally.

LAW ・ 9 DAYS AGO