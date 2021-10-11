KS Frontline Hospital Worker Retention Plan Announced

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly released the total allocation amounts for each hospital participating in the Frontline Hospital Workers Retention Plan. “This $50 million will help us retain and attract more frontline hospital workers as we continue to fight his virus,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “For over 18 months, our heath care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19 – it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue. In the meantime, I encourage all Kansans to do their part to beat this virus by getting vaccinated immediately.”