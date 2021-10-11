Turn lane project on South Eisenhower in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A turn lane construction project is getting underway on South Eisenhower Avenue. The Mason City Engineering Department says the work involves the construction of a southbound right-turn lane on South Eisenhower Avenue at the intersection with Highway 122/4th Street SW. The project will include removal of the existing pavement at the northwest corner of the intersection along with utility adjustments, ditch shaping, and a storm sewer culvert extension.www.kimt.com
Comments / 0