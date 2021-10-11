Helen L. Priday, age 92 of Plain City passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Bluebird Retirement Center of Marysville. She was born May 26, 1929 in Plain City to the late Thomas J. and Edna O. (Hall) Andrews. Helen was a 1947 graduate of New California High School. She retired from West RECO, now Nestle’s, after 35 years of service. Helen then worked for Kroger for over 30 years as a Sampler. She was an avid Square Dancer and belonged to may clubs. Helen and her husband, Jim loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time at Indian Lake. She enjoyed gardening and planted lots of flowerbeds in her yard. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim H. Priday in 1990; a sister, Dorothy Cosgray in 2018 and a brother-in-law, Lloyd W. Cosgray in 1994. She is survived by her son, Tim (Donna Young) Norris; step children, James C. (Chris) Priday, Georgia Ludolph; numerous grandchildren including, Stacey (Jeremiah) Norris-Miller, Bryan Norris; numerous great grandchildren including; Corey (Hannah) McCord, Evelyn Saunders, Natalie & Brooklynn Miller; and a great great granddaughter, Charlotte McCord; a sister, Virginia Francis and many nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law, Sue Norris; many cousins including, Mark and Patty Cosgray, Bruce Cosgray, Steve Cosgray; Mike and Connie Priday. Visitation will be held from 10 AM – NOON Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, OH 43064, where funeral services will begin at Noon Wednesday with Pastor Mark Barth officiating. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery. Visit.