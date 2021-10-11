CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plain City, OH

Helen L. Priday

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 4 days ago

Helen L. Priday, age 92 of Plain City passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Bluebird Retirement Center of Marysville. She was born May 26, 1929 in Plain City to the late Thomas J. and Edna O. (Hall) Andrews. Helen was a 1947 graduate of New California High School. She retired from West RECO, now Nestle’s, after 35 years of service. Helen then worked for Kroger for over 30 years as a Sampler. She was an avid Square Dancer and belonged to may clubs. Helen and her husband, Jim loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time at Indian Lake. She enjoyed gardening and planted lots of flowerbeds in her yard. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim H. Priday in 1990; a sister, Dorothy Cosgray in 2018 and a brother-in-law, Lloyd W. Cosgray in 1994. She is survived by her son, Tim (Donna Young) Norris; step children, James C. (Chris) Priday, Georgia Ludolph; numerous grandchildren including, Stacey (Jeremiah) Norris-Miller, Bryan Norris; numerous great grandchildren including; Corey (Hannah) McCord, Evelyn Saunders, Natalie & Brooklynn Miller; and a great great granddaughter, Charlotte McCord; a sister, Virginia Francis and many nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law, Sue Norris; many cousins including, Mark and Patty Cosgray, Bruce Cosgray, Steve Cosgray; Mike and Connie Priday. Visitation will be held from 10 AM – NOON Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, OH 43064, where funeral services will begin at Noon Wednesday with Pastor Mark Barth officiating. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery. Visit.

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plain City, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Marysville, OH
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
The Hill

Two conservatives resign from Biden's Supreme Court commission

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas , and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Vaccination requirement for foreign travelers to U.S. begins November 8

Foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S. beginning November 8, according to a White House official. The Biden administration is announcing the official start date of the new policy Friday. Fully vaccinated travelers will still need to show a negative test taken within 72 days of traveling. The policy applies to both those traveling by plane and over land from Canada and Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy