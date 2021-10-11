Joshua D. Howell, 42, of Marysville died unexpectedly Friday, October 8th at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. He was a 17-year technician with Spectrum here in Marysville. An avid OSU Buckeye fan, he enjoyed their basketball team but his love was all football. Josh had a goofy personality and loved to share a good joke or two with family or a friend always trying to be upbeat and keep everyone in a good mood. His greatest joys came from family, especially his three children. His love for them and devotion to family was paramount in his life.