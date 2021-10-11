Classified: Using data and art to inspire conversations about climate change

Growing up, and even to this day, hearing, “Quieres cafecito?” (Do you want some coffee?) from my abuelita became my favorite time of the day. It signaled when we would sit down for some Cafe Bustelo (Grandma’s favorite) made on la greca, a stovetop espresso maker that traveled everywhere with her. She often kept it in her purse with a whole other host of necessities, but when la greca broke, she even taught me how to make coffee using a sock as the filter. (Yes, a clean sock). As we dipped our Maria cookies (Grandma’s name is also Maria, so we always said they were her cookies) into our cafecito, she would drop some knowledge, the collective knowledge and wisdom of our ancestors, our community and our cultura. It is through these cafecito chats that I learned early on about the colonial subjectivity of Puerto Ricans, the forced sterilizations of our women, and “la guagua aérea (the flying bus) that would take Puerto Ricans to New York. She kept it very real.

