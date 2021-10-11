CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mundelein, IL

Mundelein residents will pay 2% more for garbage, recycling pickup

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Garbage and recycling collection fees for Mundelein residents are going up 2% effective this month, the village and waste contractor Groot Industries announced. Under the new fee structure, unlimited curbside collection is going from $23.38 a month to $23.85. For seniors, the rate will go from $21.04 to $21.46. The fee for limited collection is rising from $19.22 to $19.60, and $17.30 to $17.65 for seniors.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Wilkins family opens Got Scrap? recycling center

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Got Scrap? We Pay More!, a full-service scrap recycling business, has opened at 223 E. 12th St. in Chicago Heights. The company was founded by father-and-son team, Peter and Josh Wilkins, and caters to the construction and retail industries. The construction industry has its own unique needs....
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
122K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy