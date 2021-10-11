Mundelein residents will pay 2% more for garbage, recycling pickup

Garbage and recycling collection fees for Mundelein residents are going up 2% effective this month, the village and waste contractor Groot Industries announced. Under the new fee structure, unlimited curbside collection is going from $23.38 a month to $23.85. For seniors, the rate will go from $21.04 to $21.46. The fee for limited collection is rising from $19.22 to $19.60, and $17.30 to $17.65 for seniors.