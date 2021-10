Three men were arrested in the last 2 days on felony warrants, according to jail reports. Jacob Lee “Jake” Ball was taken into custody Oct. 13, 2021, on two warrants: one for possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1B controlled substance and one for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent, according to sheriff’s reports.

