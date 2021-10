CORTEZ – Whether you love crafts, food or are just looking for Halloween ideas, the upcoming Cortez Cultural Center Arts and Crafts Fair is sure to please. Visitors will enjoy a wide variety of local arts and crafts, great food, jewelry, Halloween costume help and much more. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cortez Cultural Center, 11655 Cortez Road W.