Bigger waterfront homes, bigger insurance

Have you forgotten the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Florida yet? Those of us who live on the water in Florida may never get over it, it will just keep coming back like a bad dream. The good thing is the unfortunate collapse of the building and the death of so many residents appears to be more unique to the building’s construction and maintenance than many first thought. Nevertheless, living on barrier islands with direct ocean and Gulf exposures leaves you vulnerable in many other ways.