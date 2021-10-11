CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Overloaded electrical circuit ignites church fire in Fort Myers

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mKyf_0cNs1kGE00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The aftermath of an electrical fire at the Unity of Fort Myers has left a congregation picking up the pieces of their book store.

“By the time I got here, there were the police, firefighters, paramedics. They were all around here,” said Reverend Crystal Muldrow.

On Monday, all Reverend Crystal Muldrow could do was assess the damage to the Friendship Hall of Unity of Fort Myers. Yesterday, a passerby noticed the building smoking and called for help.

Firefighters said it was an older, overloaded electrical circuit that sparked the fire.

“We were very blessed that one of our neighbors came through, saw it happening on our property, and made the call so we didn’t lose the building,” Muldrow said

Fortunately, first responders were so fast, they managed to save most of the building. But the hard work of Christine Spicer, including hundreds of books and religious items, went up in smoke.

“Not only with the book store, it’s a friendship hall, a gathering place for after church, just to be connected with one another.” Spicer said, “There is a lot of me in there.”

While Reverend Muldrow said their plan is to rebuild, they still have to wait to figure out how much it will cost.

“So I want that again. Personally, I need that again. This was a place for me as well.” Spicer added.

Unity Fort Myers is a spiritual community, not only dedicated to a certain religion but has members of all different faiths.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Myers, FL
Society
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Unity Of Fort Myers#Unity Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy