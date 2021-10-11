Overloaded electrical circuit ignites church fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The aftermath of an electrical fire at the Unity of Fort Myers has left a congregation picking up the pieces of their book store.

“By the time I got here, there were the police, firefighters, paramedics. They were all around here,” said Reverend Crystal Muldrow.

On Monday, all Reverend Crystal Muldrow could do was assess the damage to the Friendship Hall of Unity of Fort Myers. Yesterday, a passerby noticed the building smoking and called for help.

Firefighters said it was an older, overloaded electrical circuit that sparked the fire.

“We were very blessed that one of our neighbors came through, saw it happening on our property, and made the call so we didn’t lose the building,” Muldrow said

Fortunately, first responders were so fast, they managed to save most of the building. But the hard work of Christine Spicer, including hundreds of books and religious items, went up in smoke.

“Not only with the book store, it’s a friendship hall, a gathering place for after church, just to be connected with one another.” Spicer said, “There is a lot of me in there.”

While Reverend Muldrow said their plan is to rebuild, they still have to wait to figure out how much it will cost.

“So I want that again. Personally, I need that again. This was a place for me as well.” Spicer added.

Unity Fort Myers is a spiritual community, not only dedicated to a certain religion but has members of all different faiths.