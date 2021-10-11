CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Adele Sharing New Music With Fans On Her Instagram Live

CBS Seattle
CBS Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Idrs2_0cNs1hc300

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

(CNN) — Adele didn’t really know what she was doing on Instagram Live, but it was both delightful and revelatory.

The British singer hopped on her verified Instagram account over the weekend to chat with her fans and played a brief piece of her new song.

Whereas earlier she shared a teaser featuring a few notes of her new song “Easy On Me,” she actually played some lyrics during the Instagram Live.

“There ain’t no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever/I know there is hope in these waters but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence/ Baby, let me in,” she sang in the snippet.

She got a bevy of questions and for several minutes she answered many of them.

Adele let us know that yes, she loves to read, she supports the #FreeBritney movement, her favorite films are “Titanic” and “Scarface,” her favorite thing to do during lockdown has been to drink wine and her mental health is currently pretty good.

Her dogs popped in for a bit and Adele sent the internet into a frenzy when someone asked what her “body count” was.

“What’s my body count?,” Adele said. “What does that mean?”

To those who don’t know, “body count” refers to how many sexual partners a person has had. So, no dice to the cheeky person who asked that one.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cosmopolitan

Adele looks incredible as she goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Adele has taken to social media to go Instagram official with Rich Paul, her rumoured boyfriend, as she posted a series of stunning snaps for the first time since the Euro 2020 final in the summer. The 33-year-old Tottenham-born singer has now 'confirmed' the romance with the NBA agent, and we couldn't be happier for her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
AceShowbiz

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on. AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
Person
Adele
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Wine#Dog#Mental Health#Cnn#British#The Instagram Live#Cable News Network Inc
HollywoodLife

Emani 22: 5 Things To Know About The R&B Singer Who Sadly Died At 22

Up-and-coming singer Emani 22 has tragically passed away. As friends like Bhad Bhabie pay tribute to her, here’s everything you need to know about the young musician. Emani 22 has died at the age of 22, her producer J Maine confirmed to People. The up-and-coming singer, born Emani Johnson, was on the rise after dropping hits like “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring rapper Trippie Redd. “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in,” J Maine told the outlet on October 14. “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was ‘The Color Red.’ The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.” Here’s 5 things to know about her.
MUSIC
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in top hat and bodysuit in star-studded celebration video

Shania Twain is one of the most famous country stars in the world, and over the years she's experimented with many genres of music. And over the weekend, the award-winning star delighted fans after appearing in a star-studded TikTok video with fellow country singer Taylor Swift. The pay it forward...
MUSIC
CBS Seattle

CBS Seattle

Seattle, WA
94
Followers
138
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://seattle.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy