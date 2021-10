Exactly nineteen months after the postponement of their last headline show in Belfast, Brand New Friend are ready to take to the stage once again. Following the release of their EP ‘A Cure for Living’ in February 2020, Brand New Friend had planned a string of electric live shows across the country. After two successful dates in Kelly’s, Portrush and Fibber Magee’s, Dublin, news of the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to spread worldwide. Their landmark headline gig in Voodoo, Belfast was pulled only a matter of days before the show was set to take place on Saturday 14th March 2020. The first national lockdown came into effect two days later.

