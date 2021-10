THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded The Woodlands Children’s Museum a grant of $10,000 through the Arts Engagement in American Communities program. Funding will be used to support artist fees and young children’s engagement with the performing arts. A variety of regional and statewide performing artists, with exceptional skill and experience in interacting with young children, will visit the museum throughout the year, allowing families to enjoy enriching, high-quality live entertainment.

