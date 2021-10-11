‘It’s a miracle’: Fla. FF-medic recovers after being hit by speeding truck on duty
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Palm Harbor firefighter-paramedic is recovering from multiple surgeries after being hit by a speeding vehicle while on duty last month. Lt. Ashley White, 38, was responding to the scene of a highway crash and retrieving equipment from the fire truck when she was hit by a speeding driver, WFLA reported. She sustained blunt trauma to her entire body, the fire chief said.www.firerescue1.com
