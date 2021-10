At the tail end of September, Google quietly debuted a new feature for creating avatars dubbed Google Illustrations. The feature is currently exclusive to Android users, but will likely roll out for iOS soon. Creating your own customizable avatar is quick, easy, and an excellent alternative for users who prefer not to use personal photos or virtual avatars of themselves as profile pictures. Here are just a few simple steps you can follow to create your own Google Illustrations profile image. After all, what's the point of having a fancy Google phone if you don't also have your Google apps kitted out to reflect your personality?

